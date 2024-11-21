Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2024

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WBGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.23.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Weibo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weibo in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura Securities upgraded Weibo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Weibo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Weibo by 17.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Weibo by 22.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 40,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Weibo by 21.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the second quarter valued at $82,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Price Performance

WB stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.24. Weibo has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WBGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.97 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Weibo

(Get Free Report

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.