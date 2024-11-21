Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,338.33 ($80.20).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($78.45) to GBX 6,000 ($75.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($78.45) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($72.12) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,500 ($82.25) to GBX 6,430 ($81.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

In other news, insider Simon Henry acquired 200 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,956 ($62.71) per share, for a total transaction of £9,912 ($12,542.07). 14.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LON RIO opened at GBX 4,911.50 ($62.15) on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,509 ($57.05) and a one year high of GBX 5,910 ($74.78). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,962.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,124.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of £61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 976.49, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Free Report

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Stories

