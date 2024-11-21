Analysts Set Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Price Target at $5.53

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.94.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on COMP. UBS Group raised their price target on Compass from $4.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Compass in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Compass from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
COMP opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 2.91.
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.
