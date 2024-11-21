Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 2,715 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,715 ($34.35).

AAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.57) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($36.69) to GBX 2,700 ($34.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th.

In related news, insider Marcelo Bastos purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,131 ($26.96) per share, with a total value of £25,572 ($32,357.33). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,214 shares of company stock worth $2,587,104. 9.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,354 ($29.79) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.94. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,630 ($20.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,813 ($35.59). The stock has a market cap of £28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,267.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,289.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,372.08.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

