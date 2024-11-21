Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 30.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,636,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,653,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,682,000 after acquiring an additional 29,780 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,942,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,392,000 after acquiring an additional 36,251 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,100,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,964,000 after purchasing an additional 38,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,112,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,070,000 after purchasing an additional 74,256 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CENTA. StockNews.com cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,125,773 shares in the company, valued at $37,758,426.42. This trade represents a 5.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 1.9 %

CENTA opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.38.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.