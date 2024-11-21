Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$190.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$198.00 to C$190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$265.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$189.80.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$169.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 29.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$172.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$169.45. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$139.19 and a 52-week high of C$191.17. The firm has a market cap of C$32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.487 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.30%.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Director Nicholas Hugo Housby Dryland bought 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$168.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,001.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 805 shares in the company, valued at C$136,001.53. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

