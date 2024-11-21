Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.56.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Scotiabank began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WCN
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections
Waste Connections Price Performance
WCN opened at $186.52 on Friday. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $130.33 and a fifty-two week high of $188.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.93 and a 200 day moving average of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.
Waste Connections Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.62%.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Waste Connections
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.