Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Scotiabank began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,498,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,902,110,000 after buying an additional 88,137 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1,408.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 128,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,083,000 after buying an additional 119,905 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

WCN opened at $186.52 on Friday. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $130.33 and a fifty-two week high of $188.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.93 and a 200 day moving average of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.62%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

