Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.62% of Mistras Group worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,311,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after buying an additional 44,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 43.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 29,457 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MG stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.71 million, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.75.

In other Mistras Group news, EVP Michael J. Lange sold 24,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $272,260.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,593.06. This trade represents a 8.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,644 shares of company stock valued at $478,923. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

