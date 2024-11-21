18,189 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,267,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 221.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,303,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,436 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 395.6% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,364,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,665 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,801,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,937,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $22.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $640.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.50 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 37.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $30,200.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,692.44. This represents a 5.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mckinley bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $30,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,502.13. The trade was a 11.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,051 shares of company stock valued at $143,565 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TDOC

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.