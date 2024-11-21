Royce & Associates LP Sells 8,994 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,994 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Par Pacific by 610.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

PARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Par Pacific to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Par Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE PARR opened at $17.20 on Thursday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.99.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Par Pacific had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

