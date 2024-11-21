Royce & Associates LP Sells 69,596 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 73.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,596 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $23.47 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $600.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 11th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

