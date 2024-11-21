Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,368 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $12,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 303.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,997.65. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.2 %

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $361.24 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $209.01 and a 52-week high of $393.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $346.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.40.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

