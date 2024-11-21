Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 78,146 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $11,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 3,594.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 105.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 351.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 108.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:OII opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 2.35. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $30.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $679.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.69 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Oceaneering International

In related news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $75,702.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,573.26. This trade represents a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.