Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 5.6% during the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 14.9% during the second quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 12.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on W. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wayfair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of W stock opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.14. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,011 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $49,963.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,054.84. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,600 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $246,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,380.80. This trade represents a 8.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,248. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

