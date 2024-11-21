Royce & Associates LP Has $582,000 Stock Position in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Free Report) by 50.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,200 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Bragg Gaming Group were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bragg Gaming Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bragg Gaming Group Price Performance

Bragg Gaming Group stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $81.53 million, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Bragg Gaming Group Profile

(Free Report)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.

