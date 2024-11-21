Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 194.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,768 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $11,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,000,356,000 after acquiring an additional 53,419 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 200.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 320.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1,042.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 15.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,655,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $119,352.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,071.12. This represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $303,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,332.92. This trade represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $193.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.31. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.86 and a 52-week high of $203.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.