Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $542,000 Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,573,000 after purchasing an additional 44,675 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 402,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,928,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HSBC upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.00.

In related news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. The trade was a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $185.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $186.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

