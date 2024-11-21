Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,482 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.22% of Inogen worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $651,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 25,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in Inogen by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 397,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inogen by 29.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 570,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 129,307 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of INGN opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. Inogen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INGN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

