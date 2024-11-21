Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,869 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 14,177 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Expedia Group worth $11,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 709.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $179.10 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $190.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.14.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $1,273,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,922.13. This trade represents a 38.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,811,480.90. This represents a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,846,530. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.88.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

