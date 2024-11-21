Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 26,610 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,610 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $12,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 66.4% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,320,000 after purchasing an additional 543,320 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 3,355.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,852,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,450,000 after buying an additional 1,798,427 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of BCE by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,520,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,677,000 after buying an additional 1,061,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in BCE by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 30,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on BCE from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

BCE Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BCE opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.59. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $41.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.737 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. BCE’s payout ratio is 4,228.57%.

BCE Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.