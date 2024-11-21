Natixis Advisors LLC Has $11.95 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 237,356 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 25,532 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $11,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 40.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,466 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,264,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,724. This represents a 28.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $55.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average is $44.80.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

