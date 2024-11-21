KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,689 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of KeyCorp worth $11,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 32,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 135,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 15.5% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 82,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 279.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,788,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,452,000 after buying an additional 2,790,192 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KEY opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,902.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.03.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $294,065.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,461.38. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $154,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,988.96. This represents a 19.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

