Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 3,445 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $11,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 43.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 35,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 298.4% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 298.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 245,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,938,000 after purchasing an additional 184,171 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,919,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ COO opened at $99.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.29 and its 200 day moving average is $98.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cooper Companies

Insider Activity

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $520,488.54. The trade was a 24.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $2,625,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,422.60. The trade was a 78.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,373 shares of company stock worth $27,637,427 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.