Natixis Advisors LLC Trims Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,075 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $11,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2,913.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 86,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 83,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 145,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 19,863 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MFC opened at $32.19 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $33.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.296 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Dbs Bank upgraded Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MFC

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.