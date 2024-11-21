Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,576 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $10,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 56.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,004 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 17.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,259 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

NYSE:BUD opened at $55.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $54.78 and a one year high of $67.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $99.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.