River Street Advisors LLC Acquires 288 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.5% of River Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,661,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 500,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.31.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $240.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $152.57 and a one year high of $248.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

