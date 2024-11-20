JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $1,888,088,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,451 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $243.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $151.92 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The stock has a market cap of $684.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.