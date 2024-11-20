Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

SYRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 39.2 %

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $7.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Syros Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Jason Haas acquired 45,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $76,177.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,247.36. This represents a 57.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Conley Chee acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $75,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,481.04. This trade represents a 222.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 130,707 shares of company stock worth $206,491. Company insiders own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 928,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 163,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

