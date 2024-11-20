Bank of Marin Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bank of Marin lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 111,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 101,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.7% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $243.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.92. The stock has a market cap of $684.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $151.92 and a 52-week high of $248.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.