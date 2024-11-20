JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $243.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $151.92 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

