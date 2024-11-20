Vawter Financial Ltd. Acquires 350 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $243.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.81 and its 200 day moving average is $210.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $151.92 and a 12 month high of $248.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.82%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

