JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.0% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,471,687,000 after purchasing an additional 778,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,894,729,000 after buying an additional 150,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,412,000 after buying an additional 1,040,594 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after buying an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,888,088,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.8 %

JPM stock opened at $243.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $151.92 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

