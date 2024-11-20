Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.7% in the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 139,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 35.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 177,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.5% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 196,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.

CPB opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.19. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.31%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

