Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 223 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Pool were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 37,863.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,926,000 after buying an additional 137,445 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Pool by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Pool by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Pool by 459.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on POOL. StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.11.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $362.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $365.05 and a 200-day moving average of $352.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

