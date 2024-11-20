Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at about $587,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 37.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 14.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 59,652 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Juniper Networks stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $39.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

