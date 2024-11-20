Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 403 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,132. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $227.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.43 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.20.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

