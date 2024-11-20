Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Trims Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 688.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 516.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 51,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $1,648,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,850.95. This represents a 41.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $312,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,589 shares in the company, valued at $976,094.99. The trade was a 24.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,400 shares of company stock worth $2,288,338. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.81. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 79.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HRL. BNP Paribas began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.