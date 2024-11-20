Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on APO. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.05.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $168.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $86.21 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.82 and its 200-day moving average is $123.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

