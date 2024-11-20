Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 455 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in CarMax were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 351,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,188,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.73.

CarMax Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $75.29 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.