Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HII. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total transaction of $82,096.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,245.48. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $191.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.70. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.29 and a 52-week high of $299.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HII. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

