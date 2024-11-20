Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 4,194 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 645.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 55,775 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,888,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,037,000 after buying an additional 84,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $371,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

