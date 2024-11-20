Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 166,345 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,345 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 1.10% of Getty Realty worth $19,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,768,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,466,000 after purchasing an additional 252,254 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Getty Realty by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 740,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after acquiring an additional 28,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Getty Realty by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after acquiring an additional 53,906 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 27,902 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 23,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Price Performance

GTY opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average of $29.89. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $33.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.79 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

About Getty Realty

