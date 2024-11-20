Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNF. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth $35,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF stock opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.60. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $62.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,585.10. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

