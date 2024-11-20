Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 819 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 784.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 11,525.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,727.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.09.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $61.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.09. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.45, a P/E/G ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.77.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $380.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

