Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.9% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 692,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,594,000 after acquiring an additional 95,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 547,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,682,000 after acquiring an additional 38,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $243.03 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $151.92 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $684.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

