CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 47,417 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,417 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NU were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in NU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $814,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NU by 315.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,745,000 after purchasing an additional 876,039 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of NU by 1,074.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 131,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 119,972 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 3,802,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in NU in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group downgraded NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Itau BBA Securities lowered NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

NU Price Performance

NYSE NU opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.27.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

