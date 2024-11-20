Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,107 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Valvoline worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 101,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 564.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP now owns 175,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 149,293 shares in the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,627,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 554,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,707,000 after acquiring an additional 34,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVV opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Valvoline announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

