Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.53 Million Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Woodward worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth about $1,911,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Woodward by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 17,072.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 76,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 16.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $1,745,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,669.50. The trade was a 46.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,913 shares of company stock worth $4,907,304 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.67.

Woodward Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WWD stock opened at $170.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.35 and a 200-day moving average of $170.92. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.52 and a 12-month high of $188.35.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

