Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 571.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,466,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,657,000 after buying an additional 1,248,062 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,436,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,157,000 after buying an additional 899,332 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 101.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,690,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,162,000 after acquiring an additional 853,287 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,842,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,063,000 after acquiring an additional 828,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $20,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $35.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.57. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

