Huntington National Bank Purchases 561 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in APA were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in APA by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 75,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in APA by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,261,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,852,000 after purchasing an additional 149,762 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,026,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,651 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on APA from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.81.

APA Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $37.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

